Grain Bids 4 hrs ago Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:CornEquity: $3.74 CBOT: $3.68Soybeans Equity: $8.83 CBOT: $9.01WheatEquity: $5.22CBOT: $5.12
