Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $6.35
CBOT: $6.50
Soybeans
Equity: $15.70
CBOT: $15.92
Wheat
Equity: $7.78
CBOT: $7.98
Windy with snow showers this evening. Clearing later. Low 12F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..
Updated: February 17, 2022 @ 4:59 pm
Herman Willis, 91, of Effingham, IL, passed away Monday, February 14, 2022 at his home. Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, February 18, 2022 at Woodlawn Cemetery in Effingham with military rites. Arrangements are in the care of Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Online cond…
