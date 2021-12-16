Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $5.79
CBOT: $5.91
Soybeans
Equity: $12.62
CBOT: $12.77
Wheat
Equity: $7.51
CBOT: $7.70
Garland Joseph Tomkins, 84 of Herrin Illinois passed away at the Herrin Hospital December 11, 2021. He was born in Colesburg, Iowa to Harold and Alice (Benskin) Tomkins. Garland was married to Shirley (Rincker) Tomkins she survives. He is survived by 1 daughter Nanetta and husband John Horto…
