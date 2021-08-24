Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $6.05
CBOT: $5.44
Soybeans
Equity: $13.52
CBOT: $13.31
Wheat
Equity: $6.93
CBOT: $7.18
Donald "Don" E. Davidson, 74, of Neoga, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at the Kindred Hospital Peoria in Peoria, Illinois. As per Don's wishes Cremation Rites will be accorded and a Celebration Of Life will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday August 26, 2021 in the Swengel - O'Del…
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Sponsored By: St Anthony's Hospital
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.