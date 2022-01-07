Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $5.95
CBOT: $6.07
Soybeans
Equity: $13.88
CBOT: $14.10
Wheat
Equity: $7.39
CBOT: $7.58
Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to cloudy skies and rain or freezing rain in the afternoon. High 37F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 60%..
Periods of rain. Low 33F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Updated: January 8, 2022 @ 1:06 am
