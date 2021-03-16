Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $5.54
CBOT: $5.54
Soybeans
Equity: $14.23
CBOT: $14.23
Wheat
Equity: $6.22
CBOT: $6.37
Cloudy with periods of rain. High near 60F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Thundershowers overnight following a period of rain early. Low 51F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: March 17, 2021 @ 3:02 am
