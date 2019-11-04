Grain Bids 8 hrs ago Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:CornEquity: $3.81 CBOT: $3.83Soybeans Equity: $8.98 CBOT: $9.38WheatEquity: $5.26CBOT: $5.16 Tags Effingham Equity Cbot Agriculture Price Wheat Corn Soybean Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries Tate, Marie Faulkner, Maralia GENTRY, ROBERT MEYER, Sara Jul 5, 1939 - Oct 31, 2019 PETERS, Chrystal Feb 13, 1920 - Oct 31, 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFatal crashes on US 40, Interstate 70County, state authorities investigate death of Effingham manTHIRD UPDATE: Route 40 now open after fatal crash Wednesday morningSt. Elmo native makes bid for presidency as write-in candidate3 arrested after Effingham home invasionUnidentified driver killed in I-70 crashFourth arrest made in home invasion caseLittle Trump Supporter: Sigel boy, 3, dressing as president for HalloweenTeutopolis students get surprise treat for HalloweenTwo-vehicle accident on Interstate 57 Wednesday Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
