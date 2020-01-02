Grain Bids (copy) Jan 2, 2020 9 hrs ago Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:CornEquity: $3.92 CBOT: $3.91Soybeans Equity: $9.39 CBOT: $9.44WheatEquity: $5.95CBOT: $5.60 Tags Effingham Equity Cbot Agriculture Price Wheat Corn Soybean Bid Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries MASON, Carl D. Nov 3, 1930 - Dec 31, 2019 Line, William "Bill" NIEBRUGGE, Louise Jul 7, 1924 - Dec 30, 2019 DURBIN, Dorothy Mar 23, 1944 - Dec 29, 2019 BUNTON, Alene Feb 23, 1929 - Dec 28, 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEffingham man dies while cutting down a treePotential recreational cannabis customers come to Effingham only to find no salesEffingham County's Child Care CrisisCowden couple parents of first baby born in Effingham in 202012-27-2019 Effingham County Jail bookingsLetter to the Editor: Jasper County sheriff addresses FOID issuesCHBC's Wendte inducted into Hall of FameCrossing a line? Group seeks removal of cross from mural on city propertyJacob gets his wish: Legacy provides family with RV12-31-19 Effingham Boil Order Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
