Grain Bids (copy) Dec 19, 2019 3 hrs ago Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:CornEquity: $3.87 CBOT: $3.86Soybeans Equity: $9.20 CBOT: $9.24WheatEquity: $5.65CBOT: $5.45 Tags Effingham Equity Cbot Agriculture Price Wheat Corn Soybean Bid
