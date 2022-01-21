Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $6.04
CBOT: $6.16
Soybeans
Equity: $13.92
CBOT: $14.14
Wheat
Equity: $7.60
CBOT: $7.80
Judy Louise (Morris) Baker, 76, of Windsor, IL, passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at SBLHC, Mattoon. Memorials are suggested in lieu of flowers to JDRF.org (for Juvenile Diabetes) A Celebration of Judy's Life will be held at 3:00pm Monday January 24, 2022, in the Swengel - O'Dell Funera…
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Sponsored By: St Anthony's Hospital
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.