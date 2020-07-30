Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:
Corn
Equity: $3.04
CBOT: $3.16
Soybeans
Equity: $8.80
CBOT: $8.92
Wheat
Equity: $5.35
CBOT: $5.29
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Updated: July 30, 2020 @ 11:18 pm
