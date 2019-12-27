Grain Bids (copy) Dec 27, 2019 4 hrs ago Grain prices as reported by Effingham Equity and the Chicago Board of Trade last night:CornEquity: $3.90 CBOT: $3.90Soybeans Equity: $9.25 CBOT: $9.29WheatEquity: $5.91CBOT: $5.56 Tags Effingham Equity Cbot Agriculture Price Wheat Corn Soybean Bid Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries PRIESS, Margaret Jun 14, 1937 - Dec 24, 2019 McClellan, James Fulk, Elnora Marie RHODES, Larry Nov 8, 1941 - Dec 25, 2019 Homann, Harry Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesUPDATE: Man charged with Altamont home invasionWoman's death investigated; foul play not suspectedEffingham High School Honor RollEffingham County grand jury indictmentsChristmas Dinner: Annual community dinner held Effingham Event CenterSanta Stomp: 5k Run/Walk held In TeutopolisIllinois Year in ReviewSigel native returns World War II love letters to family12-22-2019 Effingham County Jail bookingsPuppy recovery results in equipment donation Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
