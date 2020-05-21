The Teutopolis Knights of Columbus Council 2874 presented three $1,000 Burford-Weber Scholarships to the following recipients: Madeline Thoele, Alli Brumleve and Kelsey Deters.
Madeline Thoele, daughter of Randall and Amy Thoele, plans to study Engineering Science with Pre-Med at Lake Land College.
Madeline’s activities and hobbies include National Honor Society, Volunteens, Varsity Club, Math Team, Math League, altar serving, Robotics Club, Spanish Club, In-Touch, Band, reading, golf, Catholic Heart Work Camp, volunteering for organizations, watching movies, watching Fighting Illini sports, shopping, baking, hanging with friends, and listening to music/podcasts.
Alli Brumleve, daughter of Scott and Tina Brumleve, plans to study Education at Lincoln Land Community College.
Alli’s activities and hobbies include softball, tennis, basketball, Volunteens, In-Touch, Spanish Club, Student Council, National Honor Society, Varsity Club, altar server, volunteering for organizations, hanging with friends/family, listening to and collecting records, reading and running.
Kelsey Deters, daughter of Ted and Sharon Deters, plans to study Nuclear Medicine Technology at Lake Land College.
Kelsey’s activities and hobbies include volleyball, Varsity Club, National Honor Society, Science Club, Spanish Club, Volunteens, In-Touch, altar serving, Catholic Heart Work Camp, shopping, swimming, outdoors, and hanging with friends/family.
