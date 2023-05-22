Graduates receive Teutopolis K of C scholarships

The Teutopolis Knights of Columbus Council 2874 presented three $1,000 Burford-Weber Scholarships to Isaac Vahling, Emily Konkel and Bennet Thompson.
- Isaac Vahling, son of Thomas and Cynthia Vahling, plans to study Music Education and Music Instrumental Performance at the University of Illinois. Isaac’s activities and hobbies include band, FFA, National FFA Band, ILMEA All-State Honors Band, Science Club, Robotics Club, Drama, FACE, St. Francis Brass Quintet, hunting and Good Christian Company.
- Emily Konkel, daughter of Allen and Cindy Konkel, plans to study Pre-Physical Therapy (Exercise Science) at Eastern Illinois University. Emily’s activities and hobbies include softball, volleyball, basketball, Student Council, Class Officer, National Honor Society, Varsity Club, In-Touch, Science Club, Alter Server, Vacation Bible School, ID Breakfast, pickleball, frisbee golf, moped riding and playing cards.
- Bennet Thompson, son of Josh and Kari Thompson, plans to study Engineering or Electrical Technology at Lake Land College and transfer to Indiana State or SIUE. Bennet’s activities and hobbies include National Honor Society, baseball, golf, bass fishing, Varsity Club, Student of the Month, hunting and dirt bike riding.
