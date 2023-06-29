Beecher City High School graduate Gracie Heckert is the recipient of the 2023 Elva Jennings Penwell Nursing Scholarship. Gracie will attend Parkland College to pursue a degree in nursing/health profession.
Bruce V. Penwell Jr. was born in Pana and graduated from Beecher City High School. He attended the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and worked in sales and marketing in the animal health industry. After living and working for several years in Raleigh, North Carolina, he retired to St. Joseph, Michigan. Penwell never forgot his ties in Effingham, Shelby and Christian counties, even when living on the other side of the country.
In 2016, Bruce established the Bruce V. Penwell Jr. Designated Fund to support two scholarships for Beecher City High School graduates. One scholarship supports students majoring in education in memory of Mabel Laue, a former Beecher City Elementary School teacher. The second scholarship provides financial support to students pursuing a nursing degree, in memory of Elva Jennings Penwell. The Bruce V. Penwell Jr. Designated Fund awarded its first scholarships (each valued at $3,000) in May 2017.
Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation manages more than 180 funds for the immediate and long-term benefit of communities in southeastern Illinois. For more information, contact Alex Pleasant, President/CEO of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation at 217-342-4988 or alex@southeasternillinois.org.
