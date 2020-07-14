Junior Shorthorn enthusiasts gathering from 24 states competed in the 2020 National Junior Shorthorn Show & Youth Conference in Abilene, Texas, June 22-27.
Not only did the juniors compete with their animals, but had the opportunity to compete in 13 individual, team or state contests.
One of the most competitive events of the week is the Fusion Cattle Co. Livestock Judging Contest. Local colleges officiate, providing livestock and helping put on the contest. There are four separate age divisions that compete using their knowledge and a basic understanding of livestock. The objective of the contest is for a participant to show their ability to evaluate cattle.
Montie Soules, the Executive Secretary of the American Shorthorn Association explained, “This event is more than just a cattle show, it prepares these youth for future life experiences with the contests and added activities. The National Junior Shorthorn Show & Youth Conference brings together more Shorthorn producers and exhibitors than any other event we have.”
Among the top five receiving honors in Intermediate age division (13–16 years) was Grace Rincker of Strasburg.
For more information and a complete list of activities, sponsors, contests, and winners, visit www.shorthorn.org or contact the ASA at 816-599-7777 or shelby@shorthorn.org.
The American Shorthorn Association provides quality service and support to its members by promoting the value of Shorthorn Cattle in all aspects of the beef industry, while maintaining the integrity of the herd book and performance database. The American Junior Shorthorn Association promotes personal development through youth activities and educational events, while being dedicated to the betterment of its members. To learn more, contact the ASA office or visit www.shorthorn.org or www.juniorshorthorn.com.
