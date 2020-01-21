Chelsea Gouchenouer, RN, BSN, was recently named a new manager of nursing at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital.
Gouchenouer joins the Inpatient Nursing Leadership team, with her primary responsibility being the Medical/Surgical Third Floor Unit.
Gouchenouer has worked in various nursing roles at St. Anthony’s from front-line nurse to most recently house supervisor. She graduated from Lake Land College with an associate's degree in nursing. She went on to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, where she obtained her bachelor’s degree in nursing. She is currently pursuing her master’s degree in nursing with an anticipated graduation date of May 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.