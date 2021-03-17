Golden Corral celebrates grand opening in Effingham

Golden Corral started serving its endless buffet at 1102 Avenue of Mid-America in Effingham on Monday, March 15.
The new restaurant features the brand’s new modern design with a stone fireplace, contemporary décor, comfortable and varied seating options, as well as an all-new buffet area with an enhanced carvery and tiled walls that look much like a residential kitchen.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled to give the Effingham community a Golden Corral to call their own,” said franchisee Chris Hruby. “The new restaurant is in a great location where I-57 and I-70 meet, so we’re looking forward to becoming the go-to dining destination for locals and those passing through. We’ve hired an exceptional team to join us in bringing Golden Corral’s delicious, homestyle favorites to Effingham, and now we can’t wait to safely serve everyone in the area.”
The 10,500-square-foot restaurant opened with a modified service model to comply with federal, state and local guidelines. Enhanced sanitization measures and social distancing procedures are in place, including table spacing, floor markers, and plate, utensils and drink delivery. In addition, single-use gloves will be positioned at every entrance to the buffet for “no-touch” self-service so that guests do not directly handle serving utensils when selecting helpings of their favorite foods off the buffet. Masks and gloves are worn by all team members, and guests will be required to wear masks while away from their table.
The new restaurant will offer to-go meals through online ordering with curbside pickup and delivery options available. Effingham’s new Golden Corral is open for dine in and to go Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
