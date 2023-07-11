Goeckner Bros Inc. of Effingham recently renewed their eligibility in the Certified Ag Dealer Program (CAD) allowing them to continue offering AgPack to their farm customers.
This nationwide program will continue to be available at Goeckner Bros Inc., which had previously completed stringent training when they become an official CAD. That training helps them better understand the specific demands ranchers, farmers and growers have of their farm vehicles.
“While trucks are a critical tool on the farm, the bottom line for farmers is also critical,” noted Travis Goeckner, business link manager at Goeckner Bros Inc. “Being able to provide our customers with access to AgPack through a new or used vehicle is game changing. We can literally help the agriculture buyer save thousands of dollars in their daily operations through the AgPack exclusive rebates and discounts on products and services from some of agriculture’s leading brands.”
AgPack is a collaboration of agricultural companies that collectively have organized a specialized package of discounts and rebates on inputs producers have to buy anyway.
Becoming a Certified Agriculture Dealership lets the 70,700 Illinois farm families know the dealership understands the uniqueness of agriculture and is committed to providing the best total truck solution to meet their needs.
