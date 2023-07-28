The 81th annual Goebel Reunion will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, Wheeler, IL on August 20, 2023. All descendants of Elias and Barbara Goebel who migrated to America from Germany in 1858 are welcome to attend. A potluck dinner will begin at 12:00 noon. A business meeting will follow the meal.
