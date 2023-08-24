On Aug, 20, the 81st Goebel reunion was held at St. Paul Lutheran Church Hall, Wheeler, for the descendants of Elias and Barbara Goebel, who migrated to America from Germany in 1858.
The Rev. Dean Herberts led the group in prayer before the noon meal.
Recognition was given to the following: oldest man, Pete Frese; oldest women, Joyce Waitkus; youngest child, Wade Goebel; longest married, Gary and Cherie Engelbart; farthest traveled, Loren, Carol and Joel Benning.
Prizes were given to Larry Goebel, Kelsey Dippold, Peggy Kuhnley, Ella Kreke, Lydia Kreke and Pete Frese.
Those attending were Peggy Kuhnley of Dieterich; Carol, Loren and Joel Benning of Raymond; Dink Field of Gila; Josh, Lisa, Ella and Lydia Kreke of Wheeler; Pete Frese of Effingham; Joyce Waitkus of Sigel; Patty and Tom Zerrusen of Teutopolis; Kelsey Dippold of Farina; Gary and Cherie Engelbart, Larry and Sandra Goebel, Craig, Brenda, Shawn, Trevor, Gabe and Owen Crutcher, Chloe Jansen, Greg, Krystal, Kayla, Weston and Wade Goebel, Alan and Margie Goebel, all of Montrose. Guests were the Rev. Dean, Lauren, Sawyer, Annabelle, Flynn, Felicity, Evangeline, Griffin and Chancellor Herberts of Wheeler.
