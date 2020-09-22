On Tuesday, Oct. 6, Glik's in Effingham will donate 10 percent of the store's proceeds to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Effingham County.
Glik's to benefit Big Brother Big Sisters
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Letter to the Editor: Effingham County, a pandemic and a wedding reception
- Effingham's Got Talent: Austin Weinstock advances to final round of America's Got Talent
- Letter to the Editor: Regarding vote by mail letter sent by Secretary of State’s Office
- Altamont woman dies following accident
- Camp Wassatoga near to having new operator
- Pritzker defends decision on high school football
- Family of golfers: Macy Ludwig finds success on the golf course
- From Jasper County to Effingham County
- Altamont approves fountain project; rejects hiring an engineer for water main replacement
- Dieterich woman receives governor's volunteer award
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.