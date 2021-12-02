Glenn Poshard and Feed Room Films announce a screening of the documentary film, "Thirty-Nine Counties," at Tuscan Hills Winery, 2200 Historic Hills Dr., Effingham, Dec. 12 at 5 p.m.
There will be a Q and A following the screening with Poshard and Sandra Pfeifer, director.
"Thirty-Nine Counties" is a 50-minute documentary about civic engagement and peaceful public action born out of the need to reckon with a country’s great divide.
With care and forethought one year ago in the middle of a pandemic, Poshard planned and organized 39 different marches for peace, unity and nonviolence in all the counties he represented during his time in U.S. Congress. Poshard has been worried the division that has filled our country — "our beloved country" as he calls it — could bring trouble or even violence to bear.
Poshard and his wife, Jo, managed in 28 days to march in all 39 counties; driving hundreds of miles from county to county to meet and greet the people who answered the call to march for peace and unity in a troubled time. This documentary chronicles all the marches, the people who participated in them and the inspirational historical oratory presented to them by Poshard.
“Both Glenn and I feel it is important to show the film at this time as a special public service since the country continues to see serious division,” said Pfeifer, producer/director of the film. “Our hope is that this screening will inspire public participation in the democratic process. We are grateful to all our regional partners for their help in screening the film.”
There will be no charge to view the film, which is open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.