Girls on the Run of East Central Illinois’s registration for the fall season is now open.
Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that inspires girls in third through eighth grade to be joyful, healthy and confident. The volunteer-led program brings together groups of 8-15 girls for a 10-week program that encourages personal development, team building and connection to the community.
Girls on the Run of East Central Illinois has inspired girls in the seven-county area for 14 seasons and has impacted the lives of 2,512 girls. This season, Girls on the Run will be offered at 17 locations. For a complete listing of program sites, visit our website, www.girlsontheruneci.org.
Each team will meet two times a week for 90 minutes after school and participate in research-based lessons that use dynamic discussions and fun running games to teach life skills. The season will culminate in a 5K event that brings together family, friends and community members to celebrate the girls’ growth throughout the season.
The program fee for the fall 2019 season is $100, and scholarship funding is available to those who qualify. The program fee includes registration for the end-of-season 5K event, which includes a finisher medal. In addition, a program shirt, a water bottle, 20 lessons taught by trained coaches, and healthy snacks at each practice.
More information about the program and registration can be found on the Girls on the Run of East Central Illinois website at www.girlsontheruneci.org
