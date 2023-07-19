Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois will host the fifth annual United We Lead Gala on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville.
The United We Lead Gala, themed “Lead The Way” in 2023, brings together a wide range of people who share the same desire – to be a difference in girls’ lives. Two of those people, Rick and Diane Siemer, will be honored at the event with the Distinguished Community Leader Award. As innovators and community builders, the Siemers have been an integral part of Girl Scouting in Southern Illinois for nearly 35 years.
“Rick and Diane are beyond deserving of the Distinguished Community Leader Award,” said Heidi Koehl Weaver, Director of Development. “Their generosity – both in time and treasure – has been instrumental in building girls of courage, confidence and character and make our world a better place. Our council is extremely fortunate to have them as champions of Girl Scouting in Southern Illinois.”
The United We Lead Gala will feature a dinner, silent and live auctions and testimonials. Guests will also be entertained by jazz musician Mel Goot.
Individual tickets are $100. Guests also have the option of purchasing a table of eight seats for $750. For more information, visit gsofsi.org/gala.
Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves over 6,150 girls and engages nearly 3,000 adult volunteers in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by United Ways, businesses and individual donors throughout the region.
