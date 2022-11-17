Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSofSI) has wrapped up the annual fall Nut, Candy and Magazine Program for 2022.
Girls in Southern Illinois sold over $500,000 in treats and magazines. Carlee Bosley of the Effingham County Service Unit was named an All-Star Entrepreneur for her area, selling $593 in product.
“Wow! The girls knocked it out of the park during the Nut, Candy, and Magazine Program this fall,” said Katie Grayling, Director of Product Programs. “They let their entrepreneurial skills shine, and we can’t wait to hear how they use these funds for their Girl Scout adventures.”
Girl Scout Product Programs help girls gain five life skills — goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics — that will benefit them throughout their lives. And proceeds from these programs stay local to provide numerous opportunities for girls to explore their interests and become leaders.
Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves over 6,150 girls and engages nearly 3,000 adult volunteers in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Those wishing to be adult volunteers and girls in K-12 are welcome to join. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways, businesses and individual donors throughout the region.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.