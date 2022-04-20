Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois has wrapped up the annual Girl Scout Cookie Program for 2022. Girl Scouts were out in full force, hosting cookie booths and making door-to-door sales all throughout Southern Illinois. Their hard work paid off, as girls in Southern Illinois sold 718,485 packages of Girl Scout Cookies this year. Madison Shidler from the Effingham County Service Unit is the All-Star Cookie Entrepreneur from her area, selling 862 packages of Girl Scout Cookies.
“We are so impressed with the efforts of our girls during the Girl Scout Cookie Program. I’d like to extend a huge thanks to them, as well as their families and our wonderful volunteers, for all the hard work they put into this successful program,” said Katie Grayling, Senior Manager of Product Programs. “The Girl Scout Cookie Program helps girls build valuable skills – goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics – that will benefit them throughout their lives. The girls have the drive within them; the cookie program just helps them unleash their potential."
Girl Scouts and cookies share a rich history. While recipes and box designs have changed over the years, selling cookies remains an important part of today’s Girl Scout program. The activity of selling cookies is directly related to Girl Scouts’ purpose of helping all girls reach their full potential and helping them become strong, confident and resourceful citizens.
All cookie proceeds stay right here in Southern Illinois. Donated cookies stay local, too. Through the Gift of Caring program, Hometown Heroes, local Girl Scouts select an organization in their area to gift with Girl Scout Cookies. Customers who purchased cookies to support Hometown Heroes were supporting the local heroes – such as first responders, veteran organizations and food banks - in that area.
Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves nearly 5,000 girls and engages over 2,000 adult volunteers in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by United Ways, businesses and individual donors throughout the region.
