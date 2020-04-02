To protect girls and communities in the wake of COVID-19, Girl Scouts has suspended door-to-door sales and cookie booths. They’re helping troops and girls find new ways to sell and donate cookies so local programming can continue.
Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois in partnership with Girl Scouts of the USA recently launched a national digital campaign to Eat. Share. Show Communities We Care. Cookie fans are encouraged to buy their favorite cookies online and have them shipped to their doors – or donate cookies and Girl Scouts will distribute them to first responders, volunteers and local causes on the frontline of the crisis. To purchase or donate visit www.girlscouts.org/cookiecare.
