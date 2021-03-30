Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSofSI) held its 12th Annual Meeting via Zoom March 25.
CEO Loretta Graham and the Board of Directors delivered the State of the Council and new board members were confirmed by Council Delegates. A highlight of the evening was the acknowledgment of volunteers who were recognized with Girl Scouts Adult Awards.
“Our volunteers are the driving force behind us providing the best possible Girl Scout Leadership Experience for our girls. It is truly an honor to recognize these wonderful volunteers for their extraordinary dedication to Girl Scouting in southern Illinois,” said Graham. “During a year of such uncertainty, they refused to waiver in their commitment to our girls – and for that, I am extremely grateful.”
The following area volunteers were recognized.
Sustained Service Award
The Sustained Service Award recognizes volunteers who continue to provide exemplary service for a significant number of years after receiving the Appreciation Pin or Honor Pin.
Emily Myers from Newton, Service Unit 544
Living Her Legacy Award
The Living Her Legacy Award recognizes volunteers who provided leadership that started with a Daisy troop and served 13 years until the troop reached Ambassadors.
Emily Myers from Newton, Service Unit 544
Volunteer of Excellence Award
The Volunteer of Excellence Award recognizes volunteers who demonstrate outstanding partnership to girls while leading the Girl Scout Leadership Experience and who have contributed outstanding service in support of the council’s mission-delivery to every member.
Janice Monroe from Neoga, Service Unit 521
Taylor Veach from Altamont, Service Unit 511
President’s Award
The President’s Award recognizes exemplary support from a Service Unit team in delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience, surpassing team goals and making a significant impact toward the council’s goals.
Service Unit 544 – Crawford/Jasper Counties, serving the areas of Flat Rock, Hidalgo, Hunt City, Hutsonville, Newton, Oblong, Palestine, Robinson, Rose Hill, Saint Marie, Story, West Liberty, Wheeler, Willow Hill and Yale
