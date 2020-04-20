With National Volunteer Month in April, National Volunteer Week April 19-25 and Girl Scout Leader Day on April 22, Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois, supporting over 3,500 volunteers regionally, are honoring its volunteers.
Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois CEO Loretta Graham notes, “All of our volunteers’ sacrifices and their hard work do not go unnoticed. I am in awe of each of them. I respect them, and on behalf of our entire council, I am grateful for their heartfelt giving of themselves in the service to the girls of this council. Thank you so much, volunteers.”
Each year Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois honors its most-accomplished volunteers at an annual Adult Awards Ceremony, however, the ceremony has been postponed. The following is a list of this year’s local honorees.
Living Her Legacy Award winners
A newer award for GSofSI, the Living her Legacy award is presented to leaders who began a troop at the first year Daisy level and continued with the same troop until the girls became graduating Ambassadors.
Troop 2080, Dawn Quicksall, SU 511, Effingham
Volunteer of Excellence Award winners
The Volunteer of Excellence award recognizes those volunteers who have contributed outstanding service while partnering directly with girls in any pathway to implement the Girl Scout Leadership Experience through use of the national program portfolio or who have contributed outstanding service in support of the council’s mission delivery to girl and adult members.
Service Unit 511, Effingham — Kimberly Harvey, Sharon Knowles, Martha Stice, Melissa Sutter-Milanec
Visit GSofSI’s Facebook page, GirlScoutsofSouthernIllinois, for more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.