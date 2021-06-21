Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSofSI) has wrapped up the annual Girl Scout Cookie Program for 2021.
Girls in Southern Illinois sold 512,568 packages of Girl Scout Cookies this year. Eva Wendling from the Effingham County Service Unit is the All-Star Cookie Entrepreneur for her area, selling 692 packages of Girl Scout cookies.
“Our girls continue to impress us with their commitment to Girl Scouting and the Girl Scout Cookie Program. I’d like to thank them, as well as their parents and wonderful volunteers, for their hard work and dedication during such a challenging year,” said Loretta Graham, GSofSI Chief Executive Officer. “The Girl Scout Cookie Program helps girls gain five valuable skills – goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics – that will benefit them throughout their lives. And, proceeds from the cookie program stay local to provide numerous opportunities for girls to explore their interests and become tomorrow’s leaders.”
Girl Scouts and cookies share a rich history. While recipes and box designs have changed over the years, selling cookies remains an important part of today’s Girl Scout program. The activity of selling cookies is directly related to Girl Scouts’ purpose of helping all girls reach their full potential and helping them become strong, confident and resourceful citizens. All cookie proceeds stay right here in Southern Illinois.
The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world. Many successful businesswomen today say they got their start selling Girl Scout Cookies. During cookie activities, girls are members of a team working toward a common goal, with each girl striving to do her best.
Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves over 7,800 girls and engages 3,357 adult volunteers in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Adult volunteers and girls in K-12 are welcome. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways, businesses and individual donors throughout the region.
