Chub Club Cancer Care Team will be wrapping gifts again this year, with proceeds going toward gift cards for local cancer patients.
The team will be wrapping gifts at a new location this year, the Golden Corral Restaurant in Effingham. Days and times will be Dec 19, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Dec 20, noon-5 p.m.; Dec. 21-23, 4-8 p.m.; Dec. 24, 9 a.m.-?.
Wrapping paper, boxes, bows, name tags and tissue paper will be provided. The service is being offered for a donation only.
If you need something wrapped a different time or have any questions, call Tina at 217-821-0213.
