GFWC Women of Today hear about plans to rededicate trail marker

The GFWC Illinois Effingham Women of Today heard from Megan Probst, behavioral therapist with Family Care Associates of Effingham, at the club’s September meeting.
Probst addressed the top challenges of growing older, including staying active, communicating with loved ones, and accessing physical and mental health care. She also stressed the importance of vitamins and sleep hygiene for mental health.
EWOT members were updated on the club’s activity for the state and national project for Food Insecurity. The local club’s effort to address food insecurity include food donations to two local food pantries, as well as volunteer work for the food pantries, Meals on Wheels and Blessings in a Backpack.
In other business, members heard of plans to rededicate the GFWC Illinois nature trail marker at Lake Glendale in Shawnee National Forest. This marker will rededicate the area that was initially planted with 160 acres of seedlings in a partnership with the Forest Service and GFWC Illinois Federation Women’s Club in 1935. Since then, Illinois club members, including the local club, have embraced the GFWC Illinois’ Grand Initiative of millions of tree plantings by supporting Shawnee National Forest. This year marks the 90th year of the partnership between Shawnee Forest, GFWC Illinois and the USDA Forest Service.
The planned replacement of the damaged original marker was initiated by two members of the local club. More information on this matter can be obtained from any Effingham Women of Today member.
The GFWC Illinois Effingham Women of Today is the local volunteer organization and is part of the state, national and international Federation of Women’s Clubs. Anyone who is interested in getting involved with a wide variety of community projects, including Blessings in a Backpack, Meals on Wheels, Women in the Military, scholarships and more are invited to contact President Becky Brown at 217-821-6780 or Pat Copple at 217-821-8926 for an informational brochure. Interested people are also invited to attend any of the club’s monthly meetings on the first Thursday of most months at noon.
