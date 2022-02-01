The GFWC Illinois Federation of Women’s Club has several different scholarships available on the state and district levels.
State scholarships are not limited to current high school graduates. All ages of potential students are welcome to apply. Scholarships offered are Lorado Taft Art Scholarship, Arthur Grant Smith Drama Scholarship, Hamilton Ridge Music Scholarship, Illinois Cottage Park (female) and Lincoln Lodge (male) scholarships.
New this year is the Civic Engagement scholarship. Examples of degrees included but not limited to Civic/Leadership/Citizenship Engagement, Social Work, Military and Political Sciences, Sociology, Community Development, International Affairs, Public Policy, Public Health, Health Science, Criminal Justice, Criminology, Environmental Health, Public Affairs and Public Administrations. All state scholarships are $1,000 each. Applications must be postmarked by Friday, March 18. Recipients of the state scholarships will be notified by May.
The 23rd district scholarship is only available to any graduating high school seniors. This $350 scholarship may be applied to the registration fee of an educational summer camp or to the tuition at an Illinois college or university. The district deadline is Friday, Feb. 25. Recipients will be notified by April 1.
To obtain the guidelines and applications for these scholarships, contact your high school guidance counselor. Scholarships are also available by contacting Becky Brown at 217-821-6780 (H) or 217-342-4147 (W). You can also stop by the Effingham County Chamber office at 903 N Keller Drive, Effingham. All applications must have the signature of the Club Scholarship Chair Becky Brown.
