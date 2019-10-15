GFWC make care bags for cancer patients

Make A Difference Day 2019 will be observed on Saturday, Oct. 26, and the GFWC Illinois Effingham Women of Today recently completed its club project in observance. Make A Difference Day is the largest national day of community service and is a celebration of neighbor helping neighbor.
The GFWC Illinois Effingham Women of Today chose as its project to assemble care packages for patients undergoing chemotherapy at the Effingham Cancer Care Center. Many patients undergoing treatment may spend an entire day with very little to do but wait during the treatment, The Effingham Women of Today assembled individual paper lunch bags filled with word game pads and pens, candy, crackers, lip balm sticks and bottled water. Fifty Care Bags were donated to the center, which will make them available to the patients through the month.
The GFWC Illinois Effingham Women of Today is the local volunteer organization part of the state and national Federation of Women’s Clubs. Any person who is interested in getting involved with several local projects and scholarships are invited to contact any club member or President Pat Copple at 217-821-8926 and attend any of the club’s monthly meetings.
