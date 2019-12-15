The GFWC Illinois Effingham Women of Today had its December meeting in the historic Siemer Heritage House in Teutopolis with its annual “Pajama Party,” where members collected and donated 32 pairs of children’s pajamas (approximate value $250), 40 pairs of children’s underwear and socks (approximate value $80), which were donated to the local division of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS).
In addition, the group collected and donated 250 gently used children’s books to DCFS for distribution to children of clients. The book project was in celebration of GFWC Illinois’ 125th anniversary. The local club set 125 books as its goal but doubled that amount.
Many children are abruptly removed from abusive homes during the evening hours and have nothing to wear at night or have a need for underwear. Having a nice, new pair of pajamas helps reduce the fear and confusion the child feels at this stressful time. The ladies also had an opportunity to tour and learn of the history of the Siemer House and to use its meeting facilities.
The GFWC Illinois Effingham Women of Today is the local volunteer organization, which is part of the state and national Federation of Women’s Clubs. Any person interested in getting involved with several local projects and scholarships are invited to contact any club member and attend any of the club’s monthly meetings. Contact President Pat Copple at 217-821-8926 for more information about membership. The “EWOTs” are also interested in hearing about local projects the group may be interested in volunteering or hearing about.
