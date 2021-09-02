The Garrison Family Reunion was held Aug. 8 at the Golden Years Building in Brownstown, with 36 present.
Ervin Garrison gave the blessing before the meal. A short meeting was held and plans made for the 2022 reunion to be held Aug. 14 at the Golden Years Building, with the meal at 12:30 p.m.
Marriages reported were Lauren Lay and Kyle Peterson on July 15, 2020; Brady McDowell and Rachel Bushur on Aug. 22, 2020; Kim Garrison and David Laird on April 3, 2021.
Births were Boone River Woods to Elizabeth and Randy Woods on Sept. 15, 2020; Caliber McDowell to Riley McDowell and Chloe Lansford on Oct. 13, 2020; Charles Ross Cain to Jake and Nicole Cain on Nov. 11, 2020.
Deaths were Caliber McDowell on Oct. 13, 2020; Terry Winters on Dec. 4, 2020; Joy A. Garrison in January 2021; Kyle John Dugan on Feb. 5, 2021; and Raymond Rush on April 22, 2021.
Present were Carolyn Stogsdill of Troy, Missouri; Patrick, Toni, Zoe and Jeth Cocogne and Elvin and Shannon Lay of Auburn; Rhonda Stilwell of Shobonier; Gene Garrison and Terri Horsman of Shelbyville; Christy, Scott and Codey Wright; Deb Terry, Frankie Terry III and Sammie; Robert Garrison II; Robert and Ruth Ann Garrison; Ljean Rush; David and Angie Dugan; Abby Dugan and Mike Fabela of Vandalia; Ervin and Joyce Garrison; Melinda Winters and Jared Winters; Dustin, Lindsey and Rylin Pruett of Brownstown; Allen Garrison, Pat McDowell and Sandra McDowell; and Jim and Janice Garrison.
