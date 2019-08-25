The Garrison Family Reunion was Aug. 11 at Golden Years Building in Brownstown with 42 present.
Ervin Garrison gave the blessing before the meal. A short business meeting was held and the treasurer's report was given. Plans were made for the 2020 reunion Aug. 9 at the Golden Years Building, with the meal at 12:30 p.m.
Marriages reported were Paige Lay and Colin Brennan on May 11, 2018; Katherine Wolford and Brian Sullivan on Oct. 5, 2018; Jared Winters and Lexi Fitch on Oct. 28, 2018.
Births were Bernard W. Garrison, Nov. 20, 2018; Angela (Hillhouse) Cordes, Feb. 2, 2019.
Those present were David Gilpin; Wendy and Rodney Conaway of Springfield; Elvin and Shannon Lay, Pat, Toni, Zoe and Jeth Cocagne of Auburn; Jim and Christy, Lindsey, Leslie and Caleb Garrison of Thompsonville, Michael and Lisa Waitkus of Effingham; Doug and Sherry and Caitlin Waldo of Farina;Robert and Ruth Ann Garrison; Karsyn and Robert Garrison II; Raymond and Ljean Rush; David and Angie, Kyle, and Abbey Dugan and Mike Fabela of Vandalia; Ervin and Joyce Garrison; Melinda Winters; Lindsey and Rylin Pruett of Brownstown; Pat and Sandra McDowell; Gene Garrison; Byers Waldo and Audrey Hopper; and Jim and Janice Garrison of St. Elmo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.