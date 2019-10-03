The Green Thumb Garden Club of Effingham is seeking gardener/homeowners who would like to be part of the club’s biennial Garden Walk, scheduled for June 2020.
If you live in Effingham or nearby and you’re proud of your flower beds, plants, vegetables or landscaping and would enjoy sharing your achievements with others who also enjoy gardening, contact Tim Zgonina at 217-246-4363 to be included in next year’s walk. There is no cost to take part; all you need is a love of gardening and a desire to share your accomplishments with other gardeners.
