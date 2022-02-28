Caritas Family Solutions hosted its ninth annual Heart & Soul Gala virtually on Feb. 5 and raised more than $150,000.
The gala serves as the nonprofit’s largest fundraising event, supporting its mission of strengthening the social and emotional well-being of individuals and families in order to create healthy relationships, loving homes and strong communities. The agency’s services include foster care, pregnancy care for women experiencing homelessness, adoption, counseling and independent living for adults with disabilities among other service lines.
This year’s one-hour production was emceed by WSIL-TV’s Brooke Schlyer and included a silent auction, videos about Caritas’ mission, as well as special appearances from local celebrities such as KSDK’s Rene Knott.
Caritas Family Solutions CEO Gary Huelsmann said their goal is to raise awareness about all of the services Caritas currently provides. The agency currently serves more than 6,500 people including 1,700 foster children, throughout the Southern Illinois region, including Effingham County. This year’s event also highlighted Caritas’ Community Integrated Living Arrangements (CILA) program.
“This event is always an opportunity for us to engage with the community and educate them about the amazing work Caritas’ does for the families we serve,” said Huelsmann. “We are inspired by the resilience our children, individuals and families show and this gala was a chance to celebrate all we have accomplished together.”
At this year’s gala, Caritas also unveiled plans for its 75th anniversary celebration, which will begin this summer.
The celebration will kick off on Caritas Day, which is July 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.