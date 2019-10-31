Marietta McFarland age 79 of Wheeler passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at her home. Cremation rites will be accorded. Private memorial services will be held at a later date. Marietta was born on August 2, 1940 in Jasper County, Illinois the daughter of Arnold F. and Maude E. (McCann) Bo…
Betty F. Feezel, 86, of St. Elmo, died at 3:37 a.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Willowbrook Memory Care, Effingham. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the First Christian Church, Brownstown with Nathan Brands officiating. Burial will follow at Grif…
