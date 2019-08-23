EFFINGHAM – The Evergreen Bark Park advisory committee has kicked off its fundraising efforts to build Evergreen Bark Park, a clean and safe two-plus acre dog park located in Effingham’s Evergreen Park. Effingham is the host of many dog-owning residents and visitors that will immensely benefit from the addition of a safe, off-leash area. This designated, open space will allow dogs to interact and exercise without fear of damaging property, people, or wildlife. The proposition, originally made by an Eagle Scout, is now being carried out by Impact 2030, working in partnership with Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation and the Effingham Park District.
Evergreen Bark Park will function as a vital community asset, providing substantial accommodations including the following: a large and small dog section, double-gated entries, ADA-accessible walkways, a pavilion, waste stations, a rinsing station, and a water station for humans and dogs.
The growing Effingham community will have their essential needs met for dog owners with Evergreen Bark Park. The park will encourage responsible dog owners to exercise their dogs of all sizes and abilities, including special needs or differently-abled dogs.
Evergreen Bark Park will be funded through private donations from the community. Additional funding may be secured through grant funding, if available. There are several tiers of sponsorship available, with each level offering proper recognition within the park. Donors interested in sponsorships and naming opportunities may contact Ashley Dillingham by phone at 618-309-2148 or email at ashley.dillingham@outlook.com. Other donations may be made online at donate.enrichingourcommunity.org/EvergreenBarkPark or mailed to Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, PO Box 1211, Effingham, IL 62401 (please make checks out to Evergreen Bark Park).
