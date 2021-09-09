T.J. Evans was diagnosed in 1999 with a malignant brain tumor and is now facing this challenge for the third time. He has six weeks of daily radiation, with possible chemo treatments to follow.
His friends and family are holding a fundraiser on Sunday, Sept. 12 at the Whistle Stop Saloon in Altamont, beginning at noon.
For a $20 wristband, all proceeds will go to T.J. to help with his medical expenses. There will be live music, a solent auction and food by Deb’s Catering.
