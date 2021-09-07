Trees Forever announces a funding opportunity for Illinois communities to diversify their urban forests or recover from natural or man-made disasters, particularly emerald ash borer (EAB).
Trees Forever is now taking applications for Recover, Replant, Restore! tree planting grants. Grants of $500 to $3,000 are available to plant more diverse, disease-resistant and storm-resistant shade trees. Eligible projects include planting trees in public spaces, such as along streets and trails, community entryways, at schools, public buildings, parks and more.
“Trees Forever not only supplies funding to get trees into the ground, but we also provide the technical assistance and long-term support necessary to grow strong a resilient urban forest,” said Trees Forever Field Coordinator Emily Ehley.
“Our changing world is testing the resiliency of our urban forests more and more. Community tree planting is a proactive defense and will remain a key strategy for communities to fight these pressures. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is pleased to partner with Trees Forever to assist communities in these ever-important greening efforts which we need now more than ever,” said Illinois Urban Forestry Administrator Michael Brunk.
These grants, funded through a partnership between Trees Forever, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Forest Service, are intended to help communities throughout Illinois recover from natural disasters; replant with a diverse, disease and storm-resistant selection of tree species; and restore a healthy and beneficial community forest.
Applications can be found online at www.TreesForever.org/Recover-Replant-Restore and are due Sept. 24. Email completed application and supporting documents to droman@treesforever.org or mail to: Trees Forever, Attn: Deb, 80 W. 8th Ave., Marion, IA 52302.
