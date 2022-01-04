Local Workforce Innovation Area 23 would like to announce that a considerable amount of funding is still available in the WIOA Young Adult Services Program. If you are a young adult aged 16-24 and looking for supportive services, including tuition assistance and/or paid work experience, or a business that would be interested in serving as a youth employment site contact CEFS.
WIOA YOUNG ADULT SERVICES
The Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) provides a Youth Training and Education Program that offers the following services:
- Paid work experience
- Tuition assistance for occupational training in an approved program
- Job search assistance
- Resume development
- Leadership skills
- Job readiness training
- Supportive services such as transportation, child care, tools, uniforms, etc.
The program's objective is that each participant will achieve high school diploma attainment, increase basic reading and math skills, create a marketable resume, and secure employment or attend post-secondary education/training while enrolled in the program.
Participants must reside in one of these Illinois counties: Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Jasper, Lawrence, Marion, Moultrie or Richland.
For more information contact, CEFS Economic Opportunity Corporation at cefs@cefseoc.org or 217-347-2102.
Online applications are available at cefseoc.org/wioa-online-application.
Visit www.lwa23.net to learn more about other WIOA Programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.