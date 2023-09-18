Dan Hecht is hosting a Youth Bird Hunt for ages 10-16 on Saturday, Oct. 21, at his farm near Iola, about 20 minutes south of Effingham, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is free.
Clay pigeons will be available for warm-up, practice and instruction. There will be fields for first-timers, as well as fields for the experienced.
A gun raffle will be held and memberships to Quail Forever will be available.
Be sure to get a Regular Hunting License or an Apprentice Hunting License, and a gun safety course would be beneficial for safety.
Call the dealership and tell the receptionist you want to attend the Youth Hunt in the morning or afternoon and how many. The phone number is 217-342-4111 or 217-821-4112 or email dannyhecht@danhecht.com.
