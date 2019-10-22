State Rep. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) announced there is a free program for military veterans who are interested in firefighter training. This event will be Sunday, Oct. 27 at the Illinois Fire Service Institute (IFSI) in Champaign, 11 Gerty Drive.
“This program provides opportunities in firefighting to veterans of the U.S. Armed Services,” said Bailey. “The men and women interested in a career in firefighting are trained for a wide variety of first-response tasks, all of which welcome the skill sets of our veterans."
The goal of the Fire Institute’s organizers is to bring experienced vets-to-firefighters service professionals into contact with potential trainees, so that questions can be asked and answered about firefighter training and careers.
This event is a unique personal and professional development program designed for US Armed Forces veterans who have also served, are serving, or may be interested in serving as a member of the fire service. The veterans in the Fire Service Day will offer two training schedules for students.
Veterans interested in learning more about a career in the fire service will benefit from a day of hands-on, live fire training activities. Students will engage with an elite group of IFSI instructors, many military veterans who will introduce essential firefighting skills.
The goal of these activities will be to develop fire ground familiarity, comfort and competency. Students will spend the afternoon working with veterans currently employed in the fire service as they team up as members of a company to complete fire ground scenarios and evolutions. Loaner firefighting personal protective equipment and self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) will be available to students. Advance reservations for gear are preferred. There will also be veteran support service agencies on site during the event.
The program is free but space is limited. Interested veterans are encouraged to register online right away for the Veterans in the Fire Service Day at:
https://www.fsi.illinois.edu/content/courses/register/custom/#!/index/202000408
