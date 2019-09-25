A Youth Quail/Pheasant Hunt for ages 10 to 16 will take place Saturday, Oct. 26, at Dan Hecht's farm.

Participants must have a regular or apprentice hunting license. A gun safety course is preferred. Participants should bring their own gun and ammo.

Hunters should register as soon as possible for scheduling purposes. To register, call Dan Hecht at 217-342-4111 at work or 217-342-6226 at home, or email dannyhecht@danhecht.com. The event is free.

Dan Hecht's farm is located at 3684 Riffle Road, Louisville, off of Iola Lane. There will be signs.

