A Youth Quail/Pheasant Hunt for ages 10 to 16 will take place Saturday, Oct. 26, at Dan Hecht's farm.
Participants must have a regular or apprentice hunting license. A gun safety course is preferred. Participants should bring their own gun and ammo.
Hunters should register as soon as possible for scheduling purposes. To register, call Dan Hecht at 217-342-4111 at work or 217-342-6226 at home, or email dannyhecht@danhecht.com. The event is free.
Dan Hecht's farm is located at 3684 Riffle Road, Louisville, off of Iola Lane. There will be signs.
