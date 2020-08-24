Tuesday, Sept. 1, at 6 p.m. Effingham Public Library is partnering with Courtney Hatcher, Recruitment and Quality Specialist for Project Child, to provide a free online introduction to becoming a licensed daycare provider.
The online class will cover:
- The difference between a licensed child care program and what it means to be a license-exempt child care provider.
- The requirements and process to obtain a child care license through the Department of Children and Family Services.
- Wage supplements and scholarships available to those becoming licensed.
- Supports available through Project CHILD.
“With more than 1,000 children in Effingham County who need quality day care, the demand for licensed providers couldn’t be higher. We’re grateful to our partnership with Project Child and for the opportunity to host this online class” Library Director Amanda McKay said.
Register online at effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1. Once registered, you’ll receive an email with instructions for joining the online class.
