Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. Effingham Public Library is pleased to host a series of four online free guardianship presentations led by local attorney Kaye Dent.
“Guardianship is a hard topic - and yet, it’s one that we must discuss. Too many vulnerable adults and elderly community members lose their assets and control of their lives when family or other caregivers are not properly prepared for the crucial legal aspects of guardianship,” Attorney Dent explained.
As a member of Elder Counsel, and IL NAELA (National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, Illinois Chapter), Dent has an array of resources and experience in planning for a variety of needs with special focus on nursing homes and special needs planning.
The free presentations last 90 minutes with time for questions and answers.
Go online to effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 x. 1 to register for one or all of these online presentations.
Those registered will receive an email link and password to the live event.
Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. "Guardianship of your Disabled Loved One." Learn about when and why to use a Guardianship, what the alternatives might be, and what the processes and timelines are. Before you dive into the process, know what to expect!
Thursday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. "Considerations for Guardians of the Person." As a Guardian of the Person, you are more than a medical decision-maker. There are more limitations to your authority than you may realize, and there are ethical considerations as well.
Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. "Importance of Estate Guardians." Yes, as an Estate Guardian you have to Report to the Court! Learn why it's about responsibility and what those responsibilities are.
As a Guardian of the Estate you need to be "in control," in the sense that you need to be reasonable and accountable to the Ward, the Court, and often other people or entities. Learn about your limitations in order to avoid missteps.
Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. "Beyond the Guardianship: If I’m in Charge, why does everyone else care so much?" As Guardian, you may be driving the bus, but it's somebody else's bus, and it's full of backseat drivers. Learn about common issues that no one tells you about ahead of time and how to navigate bumpy roads with your own well-being intact.
Registration is required for this free event. To register, go online to effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 x. 1. If you have questions, please call the library at 342-2464 or email info@effinghamlibrary.org
